CDW (CDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $181.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.72. CDW has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

