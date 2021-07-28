Celanese Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $16.76 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $16.76 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Celanese stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.33. Celanese has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

