Celeum Market Cap Tops $8,495.98 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Celeum coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $8,495.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celeum has traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.81 or 1.00376523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00785095 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum

Buying and Selling Celeum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars.

