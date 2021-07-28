Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $590.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

