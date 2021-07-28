Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

