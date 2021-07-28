Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $61.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.82 million and the highest is $62.10 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $59.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $240.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $240.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $246.22 million, with estimates ranging from $237.34 million to $255.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

