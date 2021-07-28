Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Ceridian HCM has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDAY opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.36 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

