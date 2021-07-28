Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Head-To-Head Survey

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Intellicheck alerts:

This table compares Intellicheck and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -5.04% -5.31% -4.73% Ceridian HCM -3.72% 0.02% 0.01%

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 14.65 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -841.00 Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 17.50 -$4.00 million $0.14 705.64

Intellicheck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intellicheck and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ceridian HCM 1 5 5 0 2.36

Intellicheck currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.47%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $101.69, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; ID Check Â- Retail, an identity authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; ID Check – Online that authenticates an on-line user's identification documents; ID Check – Mobile, which provides the fraud reduction benefits of an integrated identity validation system; ID Check Â- IAM, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification within the property management systems; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution, which is designed to provide the features of ID Check for windows based platforms; Age ID, a smartphone or tablet-based solution for preventing sale of age-restricted products to minors; and Defense ID, a mobile and fixed infrastructure solution for threat identification, identity authentication, and access control to military bases, and other government and commercial facilities. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. The company sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.