Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Gap Down to $79.35

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.35, but opened at $77.76. Cerner shares last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 988 shares changing hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 140.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

