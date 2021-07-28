CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

