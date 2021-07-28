ChampionX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ChampionX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in ChampionX by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after buying an additional 220,042 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.