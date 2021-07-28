Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Change Healthcare worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

