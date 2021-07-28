Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Change Healthcare worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.