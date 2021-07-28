ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $48.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.80 million and the highest is $49.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $191.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $306.36 million, with estimates ranging from $204.34 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,130,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

