Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $398.50

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $398.50 and last traded at $398.16, with a volume of 5124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

