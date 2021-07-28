Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Charter Communications worth $441,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $726.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $704.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $554.26 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $736.67.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

