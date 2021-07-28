Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 25,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

FST traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 49,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,444. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,888,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,475,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

