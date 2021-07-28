Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Chegg worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.40, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.