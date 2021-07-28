Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.11.

Several analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Chewy by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,267.50, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $45.69 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

