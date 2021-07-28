Chi Gastoken (CHI) Price Up 51.9% This Week

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $414,505.06 and $121,764.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

