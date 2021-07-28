Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Chiasma worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 211,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHMA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Chiasma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

