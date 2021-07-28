Chimera Investment (CIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIM opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

