China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) Short Interest Update

China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS CCGM remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. China CGame has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About China CGame
