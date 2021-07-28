China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOLF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,667. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

