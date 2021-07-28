Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $12.00. Chindata Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 15,293 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.20.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after buying an additional 191,747 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

