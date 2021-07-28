Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $12.00. Chindata Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 15,293 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after buying an additional 191,747 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.