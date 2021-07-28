Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.05. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.