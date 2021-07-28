Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $167.73. 59,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.05. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Chubb alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.