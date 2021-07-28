Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.45. Churchill Downs posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $188.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.52 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $124.13 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.