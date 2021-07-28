Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Down 6.6%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Several research firms have commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $804,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,075 shares of company stock worth $2,535,833. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 30.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 59.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.