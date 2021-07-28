CIBC Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

