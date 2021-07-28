Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $111,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ciena by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 154,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

