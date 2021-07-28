Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.85. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.41, with a volume of 410,607 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$849.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

