Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 8,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 107,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

CNNWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

