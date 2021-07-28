Citadel Trading Up 288.1% This Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Citadel has a total market cap of $209,899.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 288.1% higher against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

