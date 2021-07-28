Citigroup Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $39.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,901 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

