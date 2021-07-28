Citigroup Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

