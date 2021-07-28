Citigroup Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $71.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

