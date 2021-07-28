Citigroup Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $280.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.47.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $243.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.17. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

