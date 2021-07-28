Citigroup Raises MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target to $38.00

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

