Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $303.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.26.
SYK stock opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $269.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.21.
In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.