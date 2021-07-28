Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $303.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.26.

SYK stock opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $269.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

