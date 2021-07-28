Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.93.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

