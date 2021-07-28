Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.29. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.