ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

CEM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $32.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

