Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $493.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

