ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Up 176.7% in July

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLIS remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. 538,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,910. ClickStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16.

ClickStream Corporation focuses on the development and implementation of play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. Its platform, WinQuik is designed to enable its users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke, and Jordan Andino on sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food, and others.

