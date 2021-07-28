ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Up 176.7% in July

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLIS remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. 538,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,910. ClickStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16.
About ClickStream
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ClickStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClickStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.