CMC Materials (CCMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect CMC Materials to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $133.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

