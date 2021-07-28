Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.23% of Codexis worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Codexis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after purchasing an additional 135,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

CDXS opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

