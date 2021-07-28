Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 867,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $32,337.47. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,341.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

