Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. Coffee shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 128,754 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.37% of Coffee worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

