Coherent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 908% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 778.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $82,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $43,544,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $244.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

